OnePlus confirms Nord will have an ultra-wide selfie camera

The upcoming OnePlus Nord will have a selfie camera with an ultra-wide 105-degree field of view. OnePlus confirmed the news in a video posted to the Nord’s Instagram page. Although it didn’t confirm the resolution of the camera, a previous report from Android Central said that the phone will have two selfie cameras: one 8-megapixel wide-angle camera and a main 32-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus has previously shown a prototype device with dual selfie cameras during a documentary about the Nord.

In the feature’s announcement video, OnePlus positioned the ultra-wide selfie camera as an alternative to using a selfie stick, meaning it should be helpful for taking selfies of groups, or just of yourself alongside more of your environment. Ultra-wide selfie cameras aren’t an entirely new feature on phones. 2018’s Pixel 3, for example, included a second 8-megapixel camera with a 97 degree field of view.

Today’s feature joins an increasingly exhaustive list of announcements OnePlus has made about its upcoming smartphone. The phone is due to release first in India and Europe, is set to be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor, and will cost less than the equivalent of $500. Unofficially, it’s rumored to have a 6.55-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. All is due to be revealed next week on July 21st, when OnePlus will host an augmented reality launch event for the Nord.