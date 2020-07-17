OnePlus Buds to feature noise-canceling during phone calls

OnePlus’ first TWS earphones will be announced in just four days from now on July 21 alongside the OnePlus Nord and the company posted yet another teaser. This one is about noise-canceling but unfortunately, it’s not quite as good as you might have thought.

Even if you’re in a noisy environment, your voice will be picked up clearly. #OnePlusBuds: No need to shhh… pic.twitter.com/oT4q2clCS7 — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 17, 2020

The teaser clearly indicates that the upcoming OnePlus Buds will feature in-call noise-canceling which is a nice feature to have as the person on the other end of the call will hear you much clearer. However choosing to focus on this one suggests the earphones will lack active noise canceling when listening to music.

Of course there’s always a chance that OnePlus will surprise us, but the asking price rumors suggested ANC was always a long shot.

Source