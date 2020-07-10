OnePlus Buds teased to launch alongside Nord series

Alongside the ongoing hype surrounding its Nord series, OnePlus is expected to debut its first TWS earphones – the OnePlus Buds. The brand’s official Twitter handle finally acknowledged the upcoming product with a cryptic post. The timing of the hint implies that the Buds will launch alongside the Nord series on July 21.

At once, the OnePlus Buds appeared on Amazon India’s launch info subscription portal which also implies their nearing launch date.









So far we’ve only seen renders of the OnePlus Buds, which show a familiar design and oval travel case. They are required to can be found in white and black and their case will support 7.5W charging speeds.