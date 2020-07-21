OnePlus Buds review – GSMArena.com news

Introduction

OnePlus could be the latest company to join the TWS game. Surprisingly, OnePlus didn’t utilize the Bullets branding for this product, which is simply called the “OnePlus Buds”.

That’s notably puzzling seeing how the Bullets lineup has quite a few dedicated fans, but OnePlus was seemingly very keen to underline that it is a completely different product. The company’s latest pair of wireless earbuds do not hang around your neck, nevertheless they do still pack a punchy bass.

With the newest Buds, OnePlus promises an increased experience when paired with OnePlus smartphones. Outstanding sound and comfort are one of the things promised with the Buds. Bass Boost, Super Low Latency, and 30 hours of battery life are all one of many features, along with “Environmental noise cancellation” which refers to the microphones for phone calls. We’ll be testing all these claims.

OnePlus Buds specs:

Hardware: Smooth matte plastic case, smooth glossy earbuds; NordBlue, Gray, and White; IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

Smooth matte plastic case, smooth glossy earbuds; NordBlue, Gray, and White; IPX4 splash/sweat resistant Dimensions: Earbud: (18.8 x 16.1 x 37.9 mm); Case: (52.2 x 59.6 x 37.9 mm)

Earbud: (18.8 x 16.1 x 37.9 mm); Case: (52.2 x 59.6 x 37.9 mm) Driver: 13.4 mm dynamic; 97dB (+-) 3dB @ 1KHz sensitivity

13.4 mm dynamic; 97dB (+-) 3dB @ 1KHz sensitivity Microphones: 3X per Bud; Environmental noise cancellation for voice calls; -38 dB (+-) 2 dB sensitivity

3X per Bud; Environmental noise cancellation for voice calls; -38 dB (+-) 2 dB sensitivity Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0; AAC (only)

Bluetooth 5.0; AAC (only) Frequency response range: 20Hz – 20 KHz

20Hz – 20 KHz Battery and charging: 35 mAh per Bud; 430 mAh for charging case; 10W USB-C fast charging (10-minute charge of the case = 10 hours of playback; 10 mins in the case = 100 minutes of music on Buds)

35 mAh per Bud; 430 mAh for charging case; 10W USB-C fast charging (10-minute charge of the case = 10 hours of playback; 10 mins in the case = 100 minutes of music on Buds) Battery life: 7 hours (music); 4.3 hours (phone call); around 30 hours with charging case



The OnePlus Buds don’t support wireless charging out of the gate, which honestly is a shame considering the OnePlus 8 Pro has reverse wireless charging. However, with the of the OnePlus Buds price set to $109, it’s much lower compared to Pixel Buds and the entry-level AirPods. Perhaps this can be a nice setup for OnePlus to later introduce an even more premium group of Buds or simply just a wireless charging case down the road. One one other hand nevertheless they do come with fast charging over wire.

Let’s look at what’s in the box and obtain these things paired up with the OnePlus 8 Pro.

You obtain the charging case with the buds inside, and a document pack which includes warranty info, a fast start guide, and a quick USB-A to C cable. You may use this cable on the OnePlus Warp charger, or any other 10W charger to attain the advertised 10-minute charge time for 10 hours of use.

Design

The OnePlus Buds are undeniably inspired by Apple’s Airpods: a small white charging case and Earpod-style tips with white stems. Even the charging case has a similar styling comparable to a pack of dental floss. The distinct area of the Buds appearance is its exterior, which features the CD-accent also found on OnePlus’ other Bullet headphones.

The case measures 52.2 x 59.6 x 37.9 mm while each buds comes in at 18.8 x 16.1 x 37.9 mm. The case is fairly compact, although not compact enough to fit in a set of jeans’ coin pocket. I prefer that the case includes a matte finish and the flip-up hinge design is extremely well-made. It has hardly any play when wiggling it, so I’m confident that it may survive the thousands of actuations that it’s going to endure through its life time.

There’s a pin-hole at the front end where an LED will indicate the battery life of the case and the Buds. It shows the amount of battery left in the event once you eliminate the Buds from this. At underneath of the case is a USB-C port, and the trunk of the machine has a sync button that doubles in order to check on the battery status of the Buds inside. The right back of the hinge includes a small silver metal plating that gives the white case a nice accent.

The Nord Blue OnePlus buds will be the most playful of the three model colors (there’s also a gray one). In person, this color is very much teal. The Buds and the case match while the interior of the case is green-tinted yellow, like the color of a construction worker’s vest. The color scheme is playful and fun.

The only hint of branding on the Buds is “Designed by OnePlus” in laughably tiny letters. OnePlus could have opted to put a sizable “1+” logo somewhere on all the empty space of the case, but we appreciate it keeping the buds looking clean and classy.

Fit and comfort

Since the Buds do not have interchangeable guidelines, it might limit the number of individuals who would be able to utilize the Buds with a snug fit. Personally, when I take advantage of earbuds guidelines, I’m among a medium and larger tip, if you have small ear canals, these could be too large for you personally.

For me, the OnePlus Buds fit snugly and do not wiggle out. They are comfortable enough to wear for a few hours at a time, and I can even wear them when I got on long bike-rides without signs of slipping out of my ear.

Even in my hour-long yoga sessions, the Buds stay put and don’t make an effort to slide out before I’m don’t using them. Again, this may depend on how big your ear canals, therefore it yours are on small side, you might like to look at something else.

Features and in-call quality

The Buds really are a bit limited when it comes to the feature list. The CD-resembling pads on the Buds are actually touch pads. Each one has the capacity to recognize a double-tap command, which can be customized if you have them paired to a OnePlus smartphone. Otherwise, the Buds double-tap action on each bud is only going to skip to another song.

The buds support multi-device connection. I consequently found out that a long-press of either Bud disconnects them from the current device and connects to a previously-paired device. I like this feature. It lets me switch between my main smartphone and a laptop.

I was not able to adjust any of the double-tap settings, but an OTA update is planned for the end of the month for OnePlus phones. With this OTA, you’ll be able to set either Bud to activate the following actions with a double-tap: Play/pause, skip forward, skip right back, answer/end call, and activate voice assistant.

There’s also a built-in “Find device” feature, as long as you’re linked to a OnePlus device. This could can be found in handy if you drop a Bud under some furniture and it is still freshly connected, but will most likely not if you placed it down somewhere per day ago.







OnePlus Buds connected

Although the OnePlus buds are suitable for all non-OnePlus Android phones as well as iOS devices, there is certainly currently no companion app to accompany the OnePlus Buds. If OnePlus did release an app because of its Buds (which it should) I would recommend that it adds EQ presets for its Buds. It would also allow non-OnePlus phones to change the double-tap action for each bud.

The Buds to possess in-ear detection, so they’ll automatically pause if you pull one out. If you put the Bud or Buds in shortly after, the music will resume playing.

OnePlus mentioned why these earbuds feature “environmental noise cancellation” in the microphones which work very well for telephone calls. I placed a few calls using the Buds and although they are able to tell I was employing a Bluetooth headset, my callers were able to hear me plainly, even with music playing at a moderate volume around me. Although they could hear there was music, they were struggling to make it out.

On one other hand, I possibly could hear my caller plainly, and since these Buds don’t have noise isolating guidelines, I surely could hear myself speaking with no strange disorientation that I’d feel if my ears were otherwise plugged.

So just how do they sound?

The short version is this: they have lots of power, nevertheless they aren’t tuned very well. The Buds have very powerful bass out from the gate and since the mids and higher tones really are a bit mellow, the overall sounds is quite muddy. The bass overpowers the rest.

The average consumer that opens these Buds, pairs them, and throws music onto them will most likely think they sounds great, but I believe these buds could use brighter tones (treble tones like cymbals and background instruments) and the mids could possibly be set higher so they can be easier to hear (like bongo drums, vocals, and rhythm guitar).

I surely could achieve very pleasing sound by tuning the Dolby Atmos EQ built in the OnePlus 8 Pro. Here is the scheme of the settings that I used to tune the Buds to our liking. Of course, this may depend on the genres of music that you tune in to.









Preferred EQ settings out from the box

With my personal modification to the EQ, I truly enjoyed the sound of the Buds. Bass is responsive and packs a punch in more bass-demanding tracks. I can write out most of the back ground instrumentations and rhythmic instruments in many tracks. Again, this depends on the sort of music you listen to and heavy bass is a preference, but if you would like it – it’s there.

Battery life

The OnePlus Buds are rated for 7 hours of music playback and 4.3 hours of voice calls about the same charge. When you add the extra charging from the case you receive 30 hours of playback.

Meanwhile, OnePlus says it is possible to recharge the case just for 10 minutes on any 10W charger to yield an exact carbon copy of 10 hours of listening. On that note, throwing the Buds into the case for 10 minutes should get you enough charge for approximately 100 minutes of listening.

Sadly, we did not have enough time and energy to fully test the real-life battery endurance of the OnePlus Buds. We’ll update this section soon.

Verdict

In its ongoing state, the OnePlus Buds are missing some features – after all, they aren’t available just yet. OnePlus has confirmed to us that a few new features and controls will be on OnePlus devices starting late-July. As of now, OnePlus does not have a passionate companion app for the Buds, however it has confirmed that one is in the works.

OnePlus 6, 7, and 8 smartphones will be updated on July 30, 29, and 28, respectively. This OTA update will enable features that I have not had to be able to test yet. Dolby Atmos support is arriving exclusively for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 7, and it’ll bring support for the Buds for periodic OTA updates.

The OnePlus Buds will be for sale in the US starting on July 27 for a competitive retail price of $79 in both White and Gray (White model first, Gray to reach in August). Sadly, the Nord Blue will only be accessible in EU and India. Considering the features which will be available after the Buds officially launch, and the strong battery endurance of the Buds, OnePlus has a strong competitor in the TWS space.

These TWS earbuds have most of the top features of the higher priced counterparts, nevertheless they lack active noise cancellation – which, frankly, does not even work very well on small Bluetooth Buds like this. Wireless charging is absent aswell, but it is easily over looked for the purchase price point and the Warp Charging support.

Pros:

Sleek and attractive design with solid hinge

Loud, powerful sound

Calls in noisy surroundings are not an issue

Great battery endurance

Warp Charge

Competitive price



Cons: