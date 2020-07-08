OnePlus Buds certified in Finland, expected alongside OnePlus Nord on July 21

Jasyson
OnePlus’ Buds are nearing release, as evidenced by their certification from the Finish SGS Fimko agency.

The certification itself reveals the model number of the OnePlus Buds – E501A and the charging speed of the charging case – 5V/1.5A or 7.5W.

What we realize so far of the OnePlus Buds is that they’ll have an in-ear design and start to become truly-wireless, instead of the Bullets Wireless, that have the neckband form factor.

We expect to begin to see the Buds alongside the OnePlus Nord on July 21.

