OnePlus Buds appear in official renders

While we wait for tomorrow’s big OnePlus event, XDA’s Max Weinbach gives us our best look yet at the OnePlus Buds through a leaked APK file from the latest OnePlus 8 software update. The TWS earphones are expected to debut alongside the Nord smartphone and we have a look at all three official colors as well as a few other details.

In the latest OnePlus 8 update, OnePlus added a OnePlus Buds apk with full res images of the OnePlus Buds. Here are the renders. pic.twitter.com/KJFskESIpN — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 19, 2020

Alongside the white and black Buds, OnePlus will also release a blue version that features neon green accents on the touch controls of the earphones and inside of the carrying case. The earbuds themselves will feature an in-ear design that rests on the ear tip similar to Apple’s regular AirPods. The OnePlus Buds will also pause audio when they are removed.











OnePlus Buds in white, black and blue

We also know the Buds will feature in-call noise canceling (not active noise canceling) and a combined 30 hour of battery life with the carrying case.

The case will weigh 36 grams while each earbud will come in at 4.6 grams. The OnePlus Buds will also support wired fast charging at 7.5W.











OnePlus Buds carrying case colors