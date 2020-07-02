OnePlus announces 55U1, 43Y1, and 32Y1 TV sets

Close to per year after the launch of its first ever TV launch, OnePlus has unveiled three more televisions in the Indian market. Part of the new U-series and Y-series, these new models join the two Q-series models from last year.

As the name suggests the OnePlus 55U1 is a 55-inch model. It features a 4K LCD panel with 93% DCI-P3 coverage along with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Sound is courtesy a 30W audio system with 4 speaker units and support for Dolby Atmos.

On the software side, the TV features Android TV 9 with the assortment of media apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and more. There’s also integrated Chromecast with Miracast and DLNA. The TV also supports Google Assistant and works with Amazon Alexa.

The design features 95% screen to human anatomy ratio, 6.9mm thickness at its thinnest point on the trunk, carbon fibre pattern within the speaker system and a metal body. The stand has become a two-piece metal design that also includes the edges.

Next are the 43Y1 and the 32Y1 models. The 43-inch model features a 1920×1080 resolution LCD panel while the 32-inch model features a 1366×768 resolution LCD panel. OnePlus claims both of these support 93% DCI-P3 color coverage. The two sets also feature 20W speakers with Dolby Audio, Android TV 9, built-in Netflix and Prime Video apps, and Chromecast.

OnePlus has continued to pay attention to design for even the budget models, with thin bezels all-around.

All three new televisions support the OnePlus Connect app, which can now be used with multiple devices at the same time, including iPhones, with the same TV. The TVs also have a new data saver mode, which allows you to reduce data consumption and give warning when you exceed your preset limit. A fresh Kids mode also allows you to set restrictions on what could be accessed and also get a handle on viewing time.

The OnePlus 55U1 costs INR 49,999 ($668), the 43Y1 costs INR 22,999 ($307) and the 32Y1 is priced at INR 12,999 ($174). They will undoubtedly be available starting July 5 on Amazon India and later through OnePlus stores.