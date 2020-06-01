OnePlus and McLaren End Partnership, No More McLaren Edition Smartphones

OnePlus and McLaren have ended their partnership after three smartphone launches and loads of hype over a interval of many months. British sports activities automobile producer and racing workforce McLaren introduced that the 2 firms will not be collaborating for McLaren-branded OnePlus smartphones. That mentioned, we will nonetheless count on a particular version smartphone from OnePlus to be launched later this yr, with the corporate recognized to tie up with prime manufacturers and franchises.

In an announcement to Android Authority, McLaren confirmed that the partnership with OnePlus had ended after reaching its scheduled conclusion. This adopted hypothesis that the partnership was to finish after OnePlus was not listed as a companion on McLaren’s official web site. The partnership led to the launch of three smartphones, beginning with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition (Review) in late 2018. This was adopted by the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition (Review) in late 2019, and the OnePlus Concept One smartphone at CES 2020.

While the previous two have been industrial launches and obtainable to buy, the third was an idea system which was by no means launched commercially. OnePlus particular version gadgets have sometimes commanded a premium over the common gadgets, and additionally include barely boosted specs and further equipment within the field. Prior to the partnership with McLaren, OnePlus had tied up with different main franchises, together with the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition and OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Edition.

OnePlus does periodically launch particular version gadgets, normally together with its ‘T’ gadgets which are launched on the finish of every yr. With that in thoughts, it is seemingly that OnePlus might be engaged on a particular version system for 2020 as properly, though there isn’t any info on which model or franchise the smartphone maker will companion with. The finish of the partnership with McLaren appears smart, provided that the thought can be thought of boring and repetitive if carried on.