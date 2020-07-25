OnePlus 8T series may sport a 64MP camera: Report

OnePlus 8 series was released back in April, and its time to brace yourselves for the next launch. Rumors of the OnePlus 8T series have actually begun can be found in. The leakage originates from the teardown of OnePlus Camera app v5.4.23 It revealed strings of code with points out of 64 MP image assistance.

The string of code checks out, “64MP offers higher resolution and captures details in well lit scenes.” It deserves keeping in mind that none of the existing OnePlus phones have a 64 MP sensing unit. Hence, it is being hypothesized that the string of code remains in preparation for an upcoming OnePlus smart device, most likely the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro.

Further, the string of codes likewise mention that while taking burst shots, the app will suggest the user to change to 16 MP mode for “better dynamic range.” Interestingly, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro capture 12 MP images by default. Therefore, the 16 MP mode is hypothesized for a various phone.

Source: XDA-Developers