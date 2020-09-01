OnePlus 8T render surfaces; phone includes 5G support

A render released by a Twitter tipster by the name of @smartvenkat95 supposedly exposed what the OnePlus 8T is going to appear like. The render dripped through the Android 11 Developer Preview 4 series revealing thin bezels and a punch hole video camera on the upper left corner of the screen. In the middle of each year, On ePlus revitalizes its line by updating to a brand-new chipset. This year the chip powering the On ePlus 8T is the Snapdragon 865 Plus.

The render reveals a thin bezel around the edges of the gadget. The On ePlus 8T render reveals just the front of the gadget so we can’t get a take a look at what to get out of the rear video camera. On the back we might see a 64MP Primary video camera with a 16MP Ultra- broad and a 2MP Macro video camera for close ups. That would be an enhancement from the 48MP Primary video camera that was discovered on the OnePlus 8 We might see the On ePlus 8T revealed at some point this fall.

Render apparently revealing the On ePlus 8T

The On ePlus 8T is reported to be codenamed “Kabob” and was just recently discovered on Geekbench as the KB2001.The benchmark test reveled that 8GB of memory is onboard. The single core rating was 912 with a multicore rating of 3288.