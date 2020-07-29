OnePlus 8T may have just passed through GeekBench

OnePlus just revealed the brand-new Nord mid-ranger recently, however the business is undoubtedly hectic likewise dealing with its next-gen flagship gadget. Over the previous couple of years it’s gotten us utilized to seeing a couple of T gadgets around October-November, and it appears like that may take place once again in 2020.

A OnePlus handset with the design number KB2001 has just been found in the GeekBench database, and this might be the upcoming OnePlus 8T or the 8TPro It was running Android 11 when it ran the standard, that makes sense if the business adheres to its normal T gadget statement timeline – Google need to certainly launch the last variation of Android 11 already.

The phone has 8GB of RAM, and its GeekBench 5 ratings for both single-core and multi-core are practically in line with what we have actually seen this year from other gadgets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. It’s unclear, nevertheless, whether it will utilize the 865+ or not.

With some significant exceptions, the T variations have never ever been substantial updates to the non-T designs, however whether that will apply this time around stays to be seen.

