OnePlus 8T could’ve been spotted at Geekbench

OnePlus is not taking a break. It has actually just recently introduced the brand-new OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus Buds, however it appears that it’s likewise getting things prepared to introduce the OnePlus 8T.

We typically need to wait up until October-November to see the OnePlus’ T series launch, however that does not indicate that we need to wait up until then to get info about the gadget. It appears that the brand-new OnePlus 8T has actually just recently travelled throughGeekbench A gadget with design number KB2001 has actually simply appeared running Android 11, with 8GB RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. Unfortunately, we can’t understand if this was the routine variation of the OnePlus 8 T or the OnePlus 8TPro It’s likewise tough to inform if this is the routine Snapdragon 865 or the 865+ processor, however at least we can state that the gadget reached good ratings, which match the outcomes of other SD865 powered gadgets.

Source GSM Arena