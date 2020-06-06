OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best ‘Value Flagship’ Phone in India?

OnePlus 8 price in India for the 12GB RAM variant and Mi 10 price in India for the base variant are identical, and those are the exact two variants we reviewed, which makes Mi 10 vs OnePlus 8 a fair comparison. On this episode we talk about the OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 as deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to go over talk about both of these smartphones. We begin this episode by talking about the pricing of the Mi 10 and the OnePlus 8 and what we like about both phones. We then discuss the build quality and design for both devices and what you ought to expect whenever you buy both of these devices.

Next, we discuss OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 camera performance. Here we first bring up the extremely lopsided camera specs of the Mi 10 and then the underwhelming camera specifications on the OnePlus 8. We discuss what we’d have liked to see more of and exactly why, before letting you know which of those two smartphones has better cameras. After this we talk about the performance you could expect from OnePlus 8 and Mi 10, and why you should consider avoiding one of these two phones. Then we discuss battery life and pc software of these two devices, and whether premium phones should ship with pre-loaded bloatware and spammy notifications. Finally we let you know which of OnePlus 8 and Mi 10 is the better smartphone and which one you should think about buying.

That's all with this week's bout of Orbital