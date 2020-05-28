OnePlus 8 series Indian launch delayed

OnePlus remains to be not prepared to begin the final gross sales of its 8-series telephones in India. The firm issued an official assertion within the official OnePlus discussion board which explains its manufacturing amenities have been halted quickly and this can result in a delay within the begin of the official gross sales. The new launch schedule will probably be introduced quickly.



Although we have been trying to have 29th May as our open gross sales date for the OnePlus 8 Series, as a consequence of unexpected circumstances, our manufacturing was quickly halted final week and has altered our gross sales plan. Because of this, we needed to reschedule our date for open gross sales in India.



In the meantime, the corporate is able to host a restricted gross sales run of the OnePlus 8 which begins at 12PM on May 29. In addition, those that pre-ordered their OnePlus 8 series units will probably be notified when their orders are able to ship. If you need to know extra in regards to the newest OnePlus flagships you possibly can try our detailed OnePlus 8 evaluation and the 8 Pro’s breakdown right here.

