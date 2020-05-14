OnePlus 8 series gets Oxygen OS 10.5.7/10.5.8 updates

OnePlus has actually formally started seeding the current OxygenOS upgrade for the OnePlus 8series OnePlus 8 proprietors are obtaining OxygenOS 10.5.7 while the variation for 8 Pro is 10.5.8 The brand-new updates transform a great deal of things under the hood varying from display screen concerns to electronic camera tweaks and also security renovations and also network connection optimizations.

In enhancement, you are obtaining the April safety and security spot. The updates are presently seeding to EU, Indian in addition to global OnePlus 8 devices. The upgrade need to get to international schedule in the coming days.

OxygenOS OS 10.5.7/105.8 upgrade changelog:

System .

. Optimized touch and also communication experience

. Improved power usage efficiency of the system

. Improved the video clip having fun impact when in reduced illumination (8 Pro just)

. Improved system security and also repaired basic concerns

. Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04

Bluetooth .

. Improved security and also compatibility of Bluetooth link

Camera .

. Optimized the HDR video clip impact (8 Pro just)

. Improved the capturing experience with Camera and also boosted security

Network .

. Enable 5G for Telia Norway (8 Pro EU just)

. Improved the efficiency and also security of Wi-Fi

. Improved the security of interaction

. Optimized network latency for on the internet video games and also boosted the level of smoothness

