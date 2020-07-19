OnePlus 8 series gets OnePlus Buds support, July security patch with latest OxygenOS update

OnePlus has started the rollout of OxygenOS 10.5.10 in India (OxygenOS 10.5.9 in EU and OxygenOS 10.5.11 in NA region) for the OnePlus 8 and OxygenOS 10.5.12 in India and NA (OxygenOS 10.5.11 in EU) for the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OTA is being rolled in an incremental fashion and will be available for all users via the stable channel in the days to come.

As for the changelog, the update brings support for the upcoming OnePlus Buds – the company’s first true wireless earbuds that will be launched on July 21 alongside the OnePlus Nord. It adds new customizable clock styles too. Additionally, the update also introduces the July Android security patch.

You can read the entire changelog below:

System

Newly adapted OnePlus Buds, easier to take advantage of wireless connection

Provided a variety of clock styles for you. You can customize on your own. (Go to Settings>Customization>Clock style)

Optimize the touch experience in game mode to enhance the user experience

Fixed the issue that the wireless charger base re-started automatically

Fixed the ARCore failure

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.07

Updated GMS package to 2020.05

Improved system stability

Network

Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfers

Improved connection stability of mobile network to improve user experience

Shelf