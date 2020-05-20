OnePlus 8 Pro’s color filter camera will be disabled only in China

Following the personal privacy worries that OnePlus 8 Pro’s color filter camera increased, OnePlus made a Weibo article concerning a future upgrade that would momentarily disable the component as well as will consider a repair that might deal with the problem. In OnePlus’ area online forums, a main clarified that the future upgrade would certainly impact only HydrogenOS, implying the Chinese variation of the phone.

The global version will maintain the attribute for the time being, yet when a repair has actually been established, OnePlus will apply it on the international design also.

To be straightforward, the attribute functions only with super-thin garments as well as in certain lights problems, so it should not be a concern for lots of people. It’s likewise a rather predicament with the quad-camera cases. If OnePlus disables the camera, this would certainly indicate that the advertising and marketing will be misinforming for a brief duration inChina The business will most likely be able to share a lot more in the coming weeks as it deals with a repair.

