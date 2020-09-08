OnePlus 8 Pro won’t get a successor this year, just the vanilla 8

According to one of the most reliable leakster of anything OnePlus-related, the OnePlus 8T Pro isn’t happening this year. It could be because the company has already released a mid-range device, the OnePlus Nord, and it’s also looking to deliver a low-end 5G-enabled handset as well so it’s looking to streamline its flagship lineup, at least for now.

Anyway, the new OnePlus 8T is codenamed “Kebab” and that’s why Max J. shared a picture of the word “Kebab2” being crossed out. The “Kebab2” bit is a reference to the OnePlus 8T Pro and he even confirms it in the Twitter thread.

