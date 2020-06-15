OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus Site: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 Pro is set to go on sale in India today, at 12pm (noon) IST. The first OnePlus 8 Pro sale that comes exactly 8 weeks after its official launch will require place through Amazon and OnePlus.in. The smartphone was originally planned to go on sale on May 29, though it had been delayed. Last week, OnePlus announced that the flagship OnePlus phone will be available only in limited qualities due to its “huge demand” in the nation. The OnePlus 8 Pro was launched along side the OnePlus 8 in April. While the OnePlus 8 Pro hasn’t been available in the nation so far due to initial production/supply hiccups, the OnePlus 8 went on sale a couple of times in the past.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India, sale offers

The OnePlus 8 Pro price in India is defined at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration has a price tag of Rs. 59,999. The phone comes in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

Sale offers on the OnePlus 8 Pro add a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on SBI cards and EMI transactions aswell as Jio benefits worth up to Rs. 6,000. Furthermore, the device will be available along with no-cost EMI options.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will go on sale at 12pm (noon) IST today, via Amazon.in and the OnePlus India website. At the moment, exact offline store availability was not confirmed.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 8 Pro runs Android 10 with OxygenOS on top and comes with a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440×3168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, in conjunction with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. For photos and videos, there is a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX689 sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor. The phone also has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at the leading.

In terms of storage, the OnePlus 8 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage versions. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 8 Pro packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) and Warp Charge 30 Wireless technologies. There is also reverse wireless charging support. Besides, the phone measures 165.3×74.35×8.5mm and weighs 199 grams.

