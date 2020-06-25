OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

OnePlus 8 Pro is all set to go on sale in India today. Unlike the past sale that saw both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro listed, that one only supplies the OnePlus 8 Pro for grabs. This may be since the OnePlus 8 is seemingly already available in an open sale manner. Key specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro include a 6.78-inch hole-punch display and Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone has a large 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging technology.

OnePlus 8 Pro price in India, sale timing, more

OnePlus 8 Pro sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST on Amazon India and OnePlus.in. The price of the phone is defined at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, as the 12GB + 256GB storage model has a price tag of Rs. 59,999. It will be available in Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue colour options. Sale offers include up to Rs. 3,000 instant discount for SBI card holders, even on EMI transactions. Amazon and OnePlus.in have also listed no-cost EMI options.

As mentioned, the OnePlus 8 is currently available openly on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in both, without the flash sale limitation. It is priced at Rs. 41,999 for the Amazon-exclusive 6GB + 128GB storage model. The phone’s 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants cost Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications, features

The OnePlus 8 Pro runs on OxygenOS 10, based on Android 10, and features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In terms of storage, the OnePlus 8 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 onboard storage.

For photos and videos, there exists a quad rear camera setup on the OnePlus 8 Pro that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor. The phone also has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at leading.

The OnePlus 8 Pro packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) and Warp Charge 30 Wireless technologies. There can be reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

