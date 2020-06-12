OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India for First Time on June 15

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will soon be available for purchase in India on Monday, June 15, the organization revealed by way of a tweet posted on Friday. This will notably function as first sale of the OnePlus 8 Pro, although company conducted some sales for the OnePlus 8 after the launch of both new phones in April. OnePlus highlighted in a forum post that the OnePlus 8 Pro “will first drop with limited quantities”. However, the organization has assured that it’ll continue with limited sales of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 twice per week on Mondays and Thursdays.

The new update comes a couple of weeks after OnePlus had to halt the regular sale of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8, apparently due to the sudden suspension of an Oppo manufacturing facility in Greater Noida last month after some workers tested COVID-19 positive. The facility was used to manufacture OnePlus phones along with various Oppo models.

OnePlus in its latest forum post mentioned that the production of the OnePlus 8 series is “officially back on track” and is “in motion and the stock supply is stable”. However, the company claimed that due to “huge demand,” it has had the route of conducting limited sales initially for both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8.

Initially, OnePlus was supposed to start trying to sell the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 in India by May end.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 sale in India details

The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will soon be initially available on Monday through both Amazon and OnePlus.in. The company also suggested that OnePlus Experience Stores, partner stores, and other offline retailers would also start selling both models in some locations. Further, clients who support the pop-up box invite codes are called to start redeeming their codes on the OnePlus site.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price in India

The OnePlus 8 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a cost of Rs. 59,999. In contrast, the OnePlus 8 price starts at Rs. 41,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone even offers an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively.

Sale offers on the OnePlus phones are yet to be revealed. However, as per a previous report, the company is probable to provide a flat Rs. 2,000 discount on SBI cards, Rs. 1,000 cashback on Amazon Pay, and Jio benefits up to Rs. 6,000. There would also be no-cost EMI options and six free bonus audiobooks with Audible Membership.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best ‘Value Flagship’ Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.