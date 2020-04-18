OnePlus 8 Pro Survives Fire and Bend Tests, Teardown Hints at Easy Repair

OnePlus 8 Pro sturdiness assessments and teardown have been revealed by JerryRigEverything’s Zack Nelson, giving us a glance at the cellphone’s insides. His sturdiness testing exhibits that the cellphone survives the fireplace and bend check, though scratches on the display do seem at stage 6 of the Moh scale. In his teardown, Nelson describes the OnePlus 8 Pro insides because the ‘greatest trying cellphone guts’ he has seen shortly. The OnePlus 8 Pro is IP68 rated for mud and water resistance, and rubber rings for ingress safety are seen throughout.

Starting with the sturdiness check, the OnePlus 8 Pro is seen scratching at stage 6 on the Moh scale with deeper groves at stage 7. The earpiece sticks solidly in place, and Nelson’s makes an attempt to wreck it have been unsuccessful. The steel sides scratch simply with the sharpie, and rubber rings are seen on the SIM-tray and the USB Type-C charging port. Even after scratches, the fingerprint scanner appears to work with out a lot problem. The OnePlus 8 Pro passes the fireplace check. It does get a white burn mark after 30 seconds of steady uncovered flame, however recovers fully in a short while. Lastly, the OnePlus 8 Pro flexes a bit within the bend check, however survives with none injury, clinks, or cracks. You can watch the complete sturdiness check of the OnePlus 8 Pro beneath:

Coming to the teardown, Nelson makes use of warmth and sharp steel knife to take away the again panel. The internals look fairly neat, and he describes them as ‘the perfect trying cellphone guts seen shortly’. The copper wi-fi charger stands out first with massive round windings to handle the 30W wi-fi charging capability. The loudspeaker homes sound dampening balls to make the audio sound greater than it’s. The most important 48-megapixel large sensor and the 8-megapixel depth sensor include optical picture stabilisation. The battery is eliminated with out a lot effort indicating at simple repairability. One of the warmth pipes is located between the show and the blue aluminium body, and Nelson needed to pry open the show to see it. The optical fingerprint sensor can be uncovered within the teardown, and your complete video may be seen beneath: