OnePlus 8 Pro Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Camera and System Optimisations

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have began receiving new OxygenOS updates with the April 2020 safety patch. The updates for each telephones convey digicam enhancements, community enhancements, and system optimisations. The OnePlus 8 in India is reportedly getting OxygenOS 10.5.7 model by way of an over-the-air (OTA) replace whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro is getting OxygenOS 10.5.8 model. As there are a number of region-specific builds for the 2 telephones, there are some options which can be solely obtainable in sure areas.

The official changelog shared by the corporate reveals that the OnePlus 8 Pro is getting OxygenOS 10.5.8 by way of an OTA replace. It comes with system enhancements that embody contact and interplay expertise optimisations, enhancements to energy consumption efficiency, higher system stability, together with the Android safety patch for April 2020. Bluetooth stability and compatibility has additionally been improved. The replace improves the digicam capturing expertise and stability as properly. In phrases of community enhancements, the efficiency and stability of Wi-Fi has been improved. Further, community latency for on-line video games in addition to smoothness has been optimised. Further, OnePlus 8 Pro is getting different enhancements, like video taking part in impact in low brightness and HDR (High Dynamic Range) video impact optimisation. As per an replace screenshot shared by 9to5Google, OnePlus 8 Pro replace is 155MB in measurement. The customers can search for the replace by going to Settings > System > System updates.

A report by XDA Developers states that the OnePlus 8 can also be getting the identical enhancements by way of OxygenOS 10.5.7 replace, apart from video taking part in impact and HDR video impact optimisation.

OnePlus says this OTA replace can be incremental and will attain a small proportion of customers immediately, May 14, with a broader rollout beginning in a number of days.