OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones are all set to go on still another flash sale in India. The phones will be available on Amazon India and via the OnePlus India official site. The two phones were unveiled in April and their India prices were announced immediately after. The open sales for the two phones were expected to begin on May 29, but due to unprecedented delays in production due to the COVID-19 crisis, the business first conducted limited sales of the OnePlus 8 in the united states. Only since earlier this week has got the OnePlus 8 Pro become available.

The OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 sale will begin at 12pm IST on Amazon India and OnePlus site. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage configuration carries a cost of Rs. 59,999. The OnePlus 8, on the other hand, is priced in India at Rs. 41,999 for the exclusive Amazon base model with 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage models are priced at Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively. The OnePlus 8 5G will soon be available in Glacial Green and Onyx Black, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

Sale offer on Amazon India include up to Rs. 3,000 off for SBI card holders even on EMI transactions, additional Rs. 1,000 cashback via Amazon Pay, no-cost EMI of up to 12 months via many banks, and Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro runs OxygenOS 10, based on Android 10, and includes a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, in conjunction with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. In terms of storage, the OnePlus 8 Pro has 128GB and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage versions. For photos and videos, there is a quad rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with a telephoto lens, a 48-megapixel shooter with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor. The phone even offers a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the leading.

The OnePlus 8 Pro packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) and Warp Charge 30 Wireless technologies. There can be reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 8 specifications

The OnePlus 8 runs on OxygenOS 10 and includes a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display that has up to 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The OnePlus 8 comes in 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options.

It also packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel shooter, 2-megapixel secondary macro shooter, and 16-megapixel shooter. For selfies, there is certainly the 16-megapixel camera at the front. OnePlus 8 houses 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone even offers an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, OnePlus 8 houses 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T (5V/ 6A) support.

