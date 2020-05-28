OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Sale in India Postponed, Special Limited Sale Announced Instead

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 sale is postponed in India. OnePlus mentioned that it needed to alter its gross sales plan after manufacturing was halted quickly final week. The two telephones have been presupposed to go on sale from May 29, Friday, on Amazon India and OnePlus websites. The new sale date for the OnePlus 8 collection has not been introduced but. Customers who’ve pre-booked the OnePlus 8 collection on Amazon India or through OnePlus official channels will solely have the ability to buy the machine as and when shares change into accessible.

While a full-fledged sale for the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 won’t begin from Friday, there will likely be a particular restricted sale throughout on-line and offline channels for simply the OnePlus 8. This will likely be held at 12pm (midday) IST on May 29, Friday, and solely restricted shares will likely be made accessible. The firm ought to announce a correct sale schedule for each the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro quickly.

This delay is sale was introduced via a boards submit. This postponement in sale may very well be due to the sudden halt of the Oppo manufacturing plant in Greater Noida final week, after six staff examined COVID-19 constructive. This is, reportedly, to be the identical manufacturing unit the place OnePlus assembles its telephones, and the suspension may have impacted the smartphones’ gross sales plan in India. However, in its boards submit, OnePlus mentioned that ‘manufacturing is already up and operating’, and this might imply a brand new sale date must be introduced quickly.

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro telephones have been launched in April, and whereas the value of the units for the Indian market have been introduced in the identical month, availability was saved a thriller. The firm additionally began pre-bookings of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on Amazon India, whereby customers may pay Rs. 1,000 in advance in trade for a present card. This present card may very well be used to purchase the cellphone until June 30. OnePlus additionally held a particular sale for simply the OnePlus 8 on May 18, and had then introduced that full-fledged sale for each the telephones will start from May 29.

However, that now stands postponed, and one other particular sale for simply the OnePlus 8 cellphone will likely be carried out as a substitute. For all customers who could also be , the OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs. 41,999 for the 6GB + 128GB, Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB, and Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB choice. It comes in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black. Notably, the 12GB + 256GB variant is on the market in all three colors, the 8GB + 128GB is on the market in Glacial Green and Onyx Black, and the 6GB + 128GB is on the market in solely Glacial Green.

