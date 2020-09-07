OnePlus 8 Pro long-term review

Introduction

The OnePlus 8 Pro was the company’s flagship smartphone for 2020. Starting at a steep $899, the OnePlus 8 Pro is easily the most expensive smartphone OnePlus has ever launched.

For years now, OnePlus has been transitioning from its early days of being a ‘Flagship Killer’ to becoming the flagship. While the rebellious teen phase certainly made for good marketing, it’s also not a sustainable business model, especially if the company had to keep up with the growing competition and maintain its performance standards.

So now we have the OnePlus 8 Pro, a phone that’s expensive but also the most feature-complete device OnePlus has ever come up with. Remember how every year there would be that one thing that would be missing from a OnePlus smartphone feature list? Well, not this year. Short of having foldable screens, the OnePlus 8 Pro has every feature imaginable.

QHD 120Hz AMOLED display? Check. Flagship chipset? Check. A multitude of cameras? Check. Fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging? Check, check, check. There’s even a dust and water-resistance rating this year.

This should be the dream OnePlus smartphone, then. Maybe even the dream smartphone, period. In many ways, it was. Back when we first reviewed it, we were very impressed with the…