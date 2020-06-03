OnePlus 8 Pro HD Playback Issue Fix Coming in Late June, Company Reveals

Some OnePlus 8 Pro customers have been plagued with an HD streaming concern for over a month now. A bit late however the firm has acknowledged the problem and shared a timeline for the repair. OnePlus says it’s engaged on a repair for the HD streaming concern and can launch an replace by late June. The HD streaming concern primarily restricts apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to stream content material at standard-definition (SD) regardless of the OnePlus 8 Pro being greater than able to HD streaming.

In a press release to Gadgets 360, OnePlus acknowledged the problem and mentioned, “This is a known issue affecting a limited number of devices. We are working on an OTA to resolve this in late June”.

While the assertion from OnePlus doesn’t give an actual date for the repair or clarify why this downside is happening in the primary place, the corporate is aware of concerning the concern and is engaged on it. It additionally states that the problem is being confronted by a restricted variety of customers meaning not all OnePlus 8 Pro house owners are affected by this. However, those that are unable to observe HD content material on Netflix on their OnePlus 8 Pro should wait until late June. Interestingly, this concern appears to be restricted to OnePlus 8 Pro customers and never the OnePlus 8.

OnePlus 8 Pro customers first took to its forums in early May to level out this HD streaming concern that makes the cellphone unable to play content material in high-definition on Netflix and different standard streaming providers. This concern cropped up after the OxygenOS 10.5.5 replace and, as per the customers on the boards, has one thing to do with Widevine DRM (Digital Rights Management).

Widevine is Google’s DRM know-how to prevent piracy of content and securely distribute video content material to gadgets as per the foundations outlined by the content material house owners.

Some customers noticed that after the 10.5.5 replace, OnePlus 8 Pro telephones have been downgraded to Widevine DRM safety degree L3 from L1. This L3 safety degree prevents telephones from streaming HD and HDR content material from numerous providers. As to why the OnePlus 8 Pro telephones have been downgraded is a thriller.

Fortunately, the corporate is engaged on a repair and can launch an OTA (over-the-air) replace by late June and hopefully the issue might be fastened for all OnePlus 8 Pro customers affected by it.

