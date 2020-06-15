OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale in India, stock depletes instantly

The flagship OnePlus 8 Pro is finally available in India after a long wait. The base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version is INR54,999 ($722) whilst the 12/256GB model goes for INR59,999 ($788). As expected, demand was high and stocks depleted quickly across OnePlus.in and Amazon.
All 8 Pro models can come with along with filter camera disabled because of privacy concerns.
OnePlus is also attempting to sell a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage OnePlus 8 for initially in the united states which costs INR41,999 ($550), rendering it the most affordable entry in this generations OnePlus phones.
There are lots of launch day offers such as INR 3,000 discounts on SBI and EMI transactions, around 12 months no-cost EMI and up to INR 6,000 off for Jio Reliance clients.
Weve already spent time with both of OnePlus latest phones and you can read more about them in our OnePlus 8 review and the 8 Pros breakdown here.