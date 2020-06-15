OnePlus 8 Pro goes on sale in India, stock depletes instantly

The flagship OnePlus 8 Pro is finally available in India after a long wait. The base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version is INR54,999 ($722) whilst the 12/256GB model goes for INR59,999 ($788). As expected, demand was high and stocks depleted quickly across OnePlus.in and Amazon.

All 8 Pro models can come with along with filter camera disabled because of privacy concerns.

OnePlus is also attempting to sell a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage OnePlus 8 for initially in the united states which costs INR41,999 ($550), rendering it the most affordable entry in this generations OnePlus phones.

There are lots of launch day offers such as INR 3,000 discounts on SBI and EMI transactions, around 12 months no-cost EMI and up to INR 6,000 off for Jio Reliance clients.

Weve already spent time with both of OnePlus latest phones and you can read more about them in our OnePlus 8 review and the 8 Pros breakdown here.

