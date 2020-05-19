OnePlus 8 Pro color filter sensor will be disabled in upcoming software update

Last week we got here throughout a quite unusual growth with the OnePlus 8 Pros 5MP color filter digicam. It turned out it is able to seeing via some strong objects and a few clothes. Naturally, this rapidly raised some questions which have now been answered by OnePlus because it will reportedly disable the controversial color filter function in an upcoming update.









OnePlus official assertion from Weibo (machine translated)

The prolonged assertion comes from the models official Weibo profile however doesn’t specify when this update is coming precisely. To recap, the 5MP Color Filter module was capable of see via supplies because it lacks an IR filter making it extremely delicate to that kind of sunshine. Still this solely labored on sure supplies in sure mild circumstances and customers needed to be at a selected distance from the topic.









OnePlus’ Color Filter mode

OnePlus can be assured that it will be capable of deliver again the color filter digicam performance in the long run as soon as the underlying concern is resolved.

