OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phones are set to go on yet another flash sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The new OnePlus 8 flagship series have been put on multiple flash sales in yesteryear and will yet again be available via OnePlus India site and Amazon India. The latest series comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC or over to 12GB of RAM. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, both can be found in three colour options.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro price in India, sale, offers

The OnePlus 8 price in India starts at Rs. 41,999 for the Amazon-exclusive 6GB + 128GB storage model. The phone’s 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage variants cost Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on one other hand, is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB storage model carries a cost of Rs. 59,999. The smartphones are available to purchase via Amazon India site and OnePlus.in in Glacial Green, Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

Coming to the sale offers, SBI card holders can avail up to Rs. 3,000 off on Amazon and OnePlus site, even on EMI transactions. Both organizations are offering no-cost EMI options as well.

OnePlus 8 specifications

The OnePlus 8 runs on OxygenOS 10 and comes with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone carries a triple rear camera setup that features a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies and video calling, OnePlus has provided 16-megapixel camera, housed inside the hole-punch cutout on the front panel.

OnePlus 8 packs 4,300mAh battery that supports fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone even offers an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, it measures 160.2×72.9x8mm and weighs 180 grams.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro runs OxygenOS 10, based on Android 10, and features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,440×3,168 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

It comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera. The rear camera module also includes yet another 48-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel “Color Filter” camera sensor. There’s a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The OnePlus 8 Pro packs a 4,510mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T and Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging technology. There can also be reverse wireless charging support. Connectivity options on the device are similar to that of OnePlus 8. It measures 165.30×74.35×8.5mm and 199 grams.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, both were unveiled by the company in April.

OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best ‘Value Flagship’ Phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you yourself can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.

