OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 Update Now Available for Download: How to Install

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro would be the latest phones to have the new Android 11 beta 1 update. For dozens of who wish to down load and try Android 11, OnePlus has released the download links of the new computer software for the OnePlus 8 series phones, and users can do the installation manually. This comes right after Google released Android 11 beta 1 for Pixel devices. Oppo and Xiaomi have also announced that they would soon release Android 11 beta 1 for a number of their phones as well. As is the case with beta updates, specially the early ones, the new update is likely packing several bugs, therefore, caution is recommended before installing the beta version in your primary device.

The Chinese company has brought to its forums to announce that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro phone users are now able to download ‘the very first Android 11 Beta as part of the Developer Preview Program’. This update is meant for app developers and other high level users who want to try Android 11 and build software around it. It isn’t meant for those that use OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro units as primary daily drivers. This update will require users to flash their phones and deleting all of their existing device data. For those that aren’t acquainted with the method of installing developer previews could risk bricking their phone as well.

Before beginning the method of updating to the most recent Android 11 beta 1 for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro units, it is important to back up all data on the device. OnePlus has listed some known difficulties with the Android 11 beta 1 update, and included in these are unavailability of Face Unlock and difficulties with Google Assistant. Video calling also doesn’t seem to work with the Android 11 beta 1 and certain UI screens look significantly less than desirable. OnePlus notes that it spotted few apps malfunctioning and system stability issues with the newest Android 11 beta 1. The company also warns that OnePlus 8 series carrier devices (T-Mobile /Verizon) aren’t appropriate for the Developer Preview builds.

How to Install Android 11 beta 1 on OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta 1 can be downloaded from the company website, and the OnePlus 8 Pro Android 11 beta can also be available for download on the company website. Ensure that the phone’s battery level is above 30 per cent and the very least 3GB of storage space can be obtained.

Download the upgrade zip package from the specified links (given in the above para). Copy the update package to the phone storage. Go to Settings > System > System Updates > Click top right icon > Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > Upgrade > System upgrade completed to 100 percent. After the upgrade is complete, click Restart. Update should really be successful.

OnePlus has also opened an option to roll right back to the area OTA update in case users don’t believe it is comfortable to be on the Android 11 beta 1.

Here would be the rollback down load links for OnePlus 8

Here are the rollback download links for OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus encourages all testers to send their feedback and report bugs on the forums page. Android 11 beta new features include system wide chat bubbles, improved media controls, and much more granulated get a handle on over app permissions, among other things.

