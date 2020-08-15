OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro get some bug fixes and August security patch

With the current OxygenOS 10.5.13 for India and 10.5.12 for Europe, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro get some essential bug fixes associated to the Ambient show function in addition to August security patch from Google.

The changelog states that there are some stability enhancements under the hood and the overlapping characters on the Ambient display screen have actually been solved. Of course, other little bug fixes remain in order too. There’s likewise a quick reference of enhanced shooting results with the front-facing electronic camera, however very little information has actually been provided on the matter.

It seems a staged rollout, as normal, so you may need to wait a day or more prior to it gets to your handset.

Via