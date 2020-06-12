OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro get Android 11 beta

Both Oppo and Xiaomi have proudly announced that some of their devices will be getting a beta build of Android 11 soon, but OnePlus has one-upped them.

The company already has beta builds for both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro up for download by eager testers. According to OnePlus, this really is “the very first Android 11 beta as part of the developer preview program”, which doesn’t sound confusing at all.

Unlike Google’s first Android 11 beta, that was released yesterday after a couple of prior developer builds, OnePlus’ seems to be notably less suited for a regular driver. The company notes known problems such as face unlock being unavailable, the Google Assistant not working, video calling also being a no-go, as well as “certain UI screens” looking “less than desirable”, whatever that could mean.

Additionally, get ready for system stability issues, some apps perhaps not functioning needlessly to say, and all your data to be wiped upon flashing the Android 11 beta / developer preview. Oh, and did we mention the risk of bricking your phone? Yeah, clearly, this is simply not a process as smooth as installing Google’s first beta on an eligible Pixel.

With that in your mind, we assume only developers or those who really like to call home on the edge would like to install this anyway. If that’s you, head on to the Sources linked below to get the nitty-gritty (and the download links).

