OnePlus 8, 8 Pro get OxygenOS 11 design and features with Android 11 Developer Preview 3

By
Jasyson
-

Last month OnePlus released Android 11 Developer Preview 2 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and now the company has released Developer Preview 3 for its 2020 flagships, which brings along the new design and features of OxygenOS 11 to the OnePlus 8 duo.

In addition to the new design and features of OxygenOS 11, Android 11 Developer Preview 3 also brings new OnePlus Sans font, optimized dark mode, and a new Group feature for the Zen Mode. You can check out the list of key updates below:

  • New visual design (including Weather app, Launcher, Gallery, Notes)
  • New layout for more comfortable and convenient one-handed operation
  • Always-on display function, including 11 new clock styles
  • Live wallpaper that changes according to the time of day
  • New OnePlus Sans font that improves readability
  • Optimized Dark Mode, including the ability to automatically turn on and off and a shortcut in Quick Settings
  • 3 new Zen Mode themes, more timing options, and new Group feature to let you experience Zen Mode with your friends
  • New Gallery function that automatically creates a weekly story based on your photos and videos

Since this a developer build, it comes with its fair share of known issues, that are listed below:

  • Some third-party applications may not function as expected
  • System stability…

