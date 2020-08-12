OnePlus 8, 8 Pro get OxygenOS 11 design and features with Android 11 Developer Preview 3

Last month OnePlus released Android 11 Developer Preview 2 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and now the company has released Developer Preview 3 for its 2020 flagships, which brings along the new design and features of OxygenOS 11 to the OnePlus 8 duo.
In addition to the new design and features of OxygenOS 11, Android 11 Developer Preview 3 also brings new OnePlus Sans font, optimized dark mode, and a new Group feature for the Zen Mode. You can check out the list of key updates below:
- New visual design (including Weather app, Launcher, Gallery, Notes)
- New layout for more comfortable and convenient one-handed operation
- Always-on display function, including 11 new clock styles
- Live wallpaper that changes according to the time of day
- New OnePlus Sans font that improves readability
- Optimized Dark Mode, including the ability to automatically turn on and off and a shortcut in Quick Settings
- 3 new Zen Mode themes, more timing options, and new Group feature to let you experience Zen Mode with your friends
- New Gallery function that automatically creates a weekly story based on your photos and videos
Since this a developer build, it comes with its fair share of known issues, that are listed below:
- Some third-party applications may not function as expected
- System stability…