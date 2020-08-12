OnePlus 8, 8 Pro get OxygenOS 11 design and features with Android 11 Developer Preview 3

Last month OnePlus released Android 11 Developer Preview 2 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and now the company has released Developer Preview 3 for its 2020 flagships, which brings along the new design and features of OxygenOS 11 to the OnePlus 8 duo.

In addition to the new design and features of OxygenOS 11, Android 11 Developer Preview 3 also brings new OnePlus Sans font, optimized dark mode, and a new Group feature for the Zen Mode. You can check out the list of key updates below:

New visual design (including Weather app, Launcher, Gallery, Notes)

New layout for more comfortable and convenient one-handed operation

Always-on display function, including 11 new clock styles

Live wallpaper that changes according to the time of day

New OnePlus Sans font that improves readability

Optimized Dark Mode, including the ability to automatically turn on and off and a shortcut in Quick Settings

3 new Zen Mode themes, more timing options, and new Group feature to let you experience Zen Mode with your friends

New Gallery function that automatically creates a weekly story based on your photos and videos

Since this a developer build, it comes with its fair share of known issues, that are listed below: