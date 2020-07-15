OnePlus 8, 8 Pro get Android 11 Beta 2

OnePlus has released the second Android 11 beta for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The company refers to it as the Android 11 Developer Preview 2, but it’s actually based on the Android 11 Beta 2.

The new beta builds don’t bring any new features to the OnePlus 8 duo, but they do come with known issues listed below:

All data will be cleared while flashing the build

Certain UI screens look less than desirable

Some camera functions are not available

Some apps may not function as expected

System stability issues

You can download the beta builds for your OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro by heading to the Source link at the end of this article, but do note that these are intended for developers and early adopters and it’s best to avoid installing them on a primary device.

Source