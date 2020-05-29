OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro updated in India with 960fps video and smudge detection in the camera

Today, each the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are receiving the newest construct of Oxygen OS. The OTA brings the telephones as much as Googles May safety patch. The replace brings Oxygen OS to 10.3.3 (for India).

The changelog contains new Dolby Atmos integration with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, optimized quantity adjustment, improved battery life and system stability, and basic fixes and patches. The replace additionally contains two new camera options.

Source: consumer SumitKsoni through OnePlus Forums

The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will now be capable of document 720p video at as much as 960fps slow-motion. The camera app additionally positive aspects stain detection which can notify the consumer that the camera would possibly profit from a fast wipe of the lens. According to consumer Akhil_PA of the OnePlus Forums, 960fps video is restricted to 10 seconds recordings.

These options had been beforehand included in a current construct of the Oxygen OS Open Beta for each the 7T and 7T Pro. Interestingly sufficient, they werent talked about in the changelog of the Beta, however were pleased to see them arrive to the last construct of Oxygen OS.

The different characteristic noticed on the Oxygen OS Beta construct was 4K recording with the ultrawide camera, however its nonetheless not talked about in the notes. Can somebody with the replace test to see if the replace added this feature?

To test for the replace, head to the Settings > System > System updates. OnePlus often phases their rollouts so that you in all probability receivedt be capable of pull the replace instantly. The construct is coming to international and EU variants “soon” with a construct variety of 10.0.11.

