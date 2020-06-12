OnePlus 7T/7T Pro open beta 5 brings one-handed mode, easy dark mode toggle

If youre running Open Beta on your own OnePlus 7T or 7T Pro you ought to check for updates as the company just started rolling out Open Beta 5. Owners of a OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro must also be obtaining a new version, Open Beta 15, that has essentially the same change log as the 7T update.

The change log includes one-handed mode, a feature which was first put into the OnePlus 7 series in January. You can enable it from Settings > Buttons & Gestures > Quick Gestures. Some forum members are reporting that this feature is not actually available, but thats the goal of these beta tests, to catch mistakes before they reach most people. This is always to say, join the beta channel at your own risk.



Open Beta 5 change log for the OnePlus 7T/7T Pro

Back to the change log, the Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid feature of Android 10 has been adopted. Also, the step counter should be more accurate and sometimes dialed contacts should be easy to get at in the dialing interface. This update also enables you to turn on Dark Mode from the notification bar and includes some visual changes (e.g. fixing the edges of cards in the app switcher).

Finally, the Android security patch rises to June with this update. Due to a recent change in strategy, OnePlus will release only on Open Beta each month (this is supposed to make each release more stable).

