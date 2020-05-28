OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Getting Dolby Atmos Support for Bullets Wireless Z With OxygenOS Update: Report

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T string of tablets are becoming an OxygenOS upgrade that contains Dolby Atmos service for the brand new OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones, together with other developments, according to reports. The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series are allegedly obtaining OxygenOS 10.3.3 at India that attracts the April 2020 security patch too. Both these collection of mobiles include Dolby Atmos service and together with the newest upgrade, the recently published OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones are now able to be incorporated with this Dolby Atmos attribute for better audio quality.

As per the report by XDA Developers, that the OxygenOS 10.3.3 upgrade on the OnePlus 7 show India brings the April 2020 security limitation. It adds Dolby Atmos service for that the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones for better audio quality.

The volume modification was optimized and also the battery life was allegedly enhanced. There are a few basic fixes and stability enhancements too. The upgrade also adds lens blot detection. Finally, Epic Games was included from the Game Space program on the OnePlus 7 show and this attribute is exclusive to this India version of the mobiles.

This Epic Games integration permits for simple downloading of Fortnite and Battle Breakers without needing to visit the Play Store.

The OnePlus 7T series also has all the very same improvements since the OnePlus 7 show, as well as another characteristic in the camera section. OnePlus 7T show users are now able to document 960fps slow-motion videos at 720de resolution. Till today, the phones supported 480fps slow-motion video in 720p. This attribute is exclusive to the OnePlus 7T series.

The upgrade is allegedly 306MB in size. Gadgets 360 has achieved to OnePlus to verify the particulars of rollout of this upgrade.