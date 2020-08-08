OnePlus 7, 7T series gets August patch and user assistance feature with latest beta updates

OnePlus has actually launched brand-new OxygenOS Open Beta updates for its 2019 smart devices – 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro.

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro get OxygenOS Open Beta 17, while their T variations get Open Beta 7. Both updates come with the exact same changelog and bump up the Android security patch level on the smart devices to August 2020.

These updates likewise bring along a brand-new user assistance feature, that can be discovered under the Settings > > OnePlus Tips & &Help menu.

Besides, the brand-new beta develops come with a couple of bug repairs along with enhanced Wi-Fi transfers. You can take a look at the changelog of Open Beta 7 and 17 listed below for more details:

