OnePlus 7, 7 Pro get OnePlus Buds support and July security patch with latest updates

OnePlus launched OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro last month that brought OnePlus Buds support for its 2020 flagships. Then recently, OnePlus’ 2018 smart devices – 6 and 6T – likewise got much deeper combination for the business’s very first TWS earphones. Now, the support for OnePlus Buds has actually reached the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro with the latest OxygenOS updates.





OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus has actually launched OxygenOS 10.0.7 upgrade for the 7 and 7 Pro in Europe and 10.3.4 for Indian and worldwide systems. In addition to bringing OnePlus Buds support, these updates likewise bump up the Android security patch level on both smart devices to July 2020 and include support for Bluetooth listening devices under the Audio Streaming for Hearing Aid contract.

Check out the complete changelog of OxygenOS 10.0.7 and 10.3.4 listed below for more information: