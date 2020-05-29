OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Start Receiving OxygenOS 10.3.4 With ‘Work-Life Balance’ Feature, May 2020 Security Patch

OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6 telephones are receiving a brand new OxygenOS replace that brings the May 2020 safety patch. The system replace for each telephones provides improved system stability and normal bug fixes. Meanwhile, Indian customers of the OnePlus 6 and 6T smartphones are additionally getting new a notification function to assist them obtain “work-life balance.” The firm has acknowledged that it’s a staged over-the-air (OTA) replace and a broader rollout will are available in a number of days after ensuring there aren’t any important bugs.

The official changelog shared by OnePlus reveals that OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are getting OxygenOS 10.3.Four by way of an OTA replace. The software program replace fixes the difficulty with the SIM 2 of the telephones that reportedly brought about issues whereas customers have been on a roaming state. Additionally, Indian customers of Oneplus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones are getting “Epic Games” within the Game Space. Indian customers are additionally receiving a brand new notification setting that permits them to “prioritise notifications and allocate time wisely” to attain work-life stability amid the coronavirus pandemic. Lastly, the system replace upgrades the launcher model to 4.1.6.

The firm has cautioned that customers utilizing VPN can’t obtain this construct because the replace is predicated on areas and is randomly pushed out to a restricted variety of units. The broader rollout of the newest OxygenOS replace on OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T is predicted in a number of days after ensuring there aren’t any important bugs. Limited customers began receiving the OTA replace from May 27 onwards. Meanwhile, customers can search for the replace by going to Settings > System > System updates.

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T smartphones in April began receiving VoWiFi assist for Reliance Jio with OxygenOS 10.3.3. The system replace had additionally fastened the random black-screen situation that appeared whereas taking part in video games and up to date the CloudService to model 2.0.

