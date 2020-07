Price: $304.95

(as of Jul 30,2020 08:36:45 UTC – Details)



Featuring our largest display ever and a resilient glass back, the OnePlus 6T was crafted with care and purpose. Experience a 6.41 inch Optic AMOLED display for true immersion through an 86% screen-to-body ratio, beautifully slim cut-out, and more.

128GB Storage, 8GB RAM