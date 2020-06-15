OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge Spotted in OnePlus 8 Android 11 Beta Code

OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge is reported to be in the works. The latest fast charging technology was spotted in the latest version of the Engineering Mode app from the Android 11 beta for the OnePlus 8 series. This will be a big step forward from the current OnePlus Warp Charge 30 technology that offers charging at 5V/6A. The report suggests that the OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge ought to be launched along with the OnePlus 8T series that is likely to arrive in the latter part of the year.

XDA Developers reports that OnePlus’ new 65W Super Warp Charge was spotted in the newest Engineering Mode app found inside Android 11 beta for OnePlus 8 phones. The code of the app has several strings that suggest OnePlus is working on the brand new fast charging tech. The report shows that the company would probably launch OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge alongside another OnePlus smartphone lineup – rumoured to be the OnePlus 8T series. It could possibly be positioned to be among the key features that will differentiate that OnePlus 8T series from the OnePlus 8 series. Alternatively, the OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge could also launch alongside an unique model of the OnePlus 8 series, something such as McLaren Editions in days gone by. Exact launch details for the fast charging support are uncertain at the moment. The report shows that OnePlus 65W Super Warp Charge will probably charge at 10V/6.5A.

This comes just a month after the OnePlus 65W Fast Charger was spotted on the TUV Rheinland certification site. The listing states that the ability adapter can either function at 10W (5V , 2A) or 65W (10V, 6.5A) output. It could possibly be possible that OnePlus borrows the 65W charging technology from Oppo. Both the businesses are the subsidiaries of BBK Electronics which is not initially that the firms from BBK Electronic are sharing parts. Earlier, we found that the Realme X2 30W charger was essentially a rebranded Warp Charge 30T charger from the OnePlus 7T series. Currently, the OnePlus 8 Pro supports 30W wireless and 30W wired fast charging.

The strings inside the Engineering Mode app for OnePlus 8 Android 11 beta also shows that OnePlus 8 series could get a new Ice Blue colour options. The phones are available in Glacial Green, Onyx Black, Interstellar Glow, and Ultramarine Blue colour options.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the right premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you are able to subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.