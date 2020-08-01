OnePlus 6 and 6T get July security patch and OnePlus Buds support with the latest update

OnePlus presented OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro recently that brought OnePlus Buds support for the 2020 flagships. Now it’s time for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T to get much deeper combination for OnePlus’ very first TWS earphones with the OxygenOS 10.3.5 update.

OnePlus 6 (left) and OnePlus 6T (right)

In addition to OnePlus Buds support, the brand-new develop likewise comes with the July 2020 Android security patch, with the GMS bundle level bumped as much as May2020 Besides, the update enhances the RAM management and squashes a couple of bugs. You can take a look at the complete changelog of OxygenOS 10.3.5 listed below for more information.

. System . . Optimized RAM management . Newly adjusted OnePlus Buds, simpler to benefit from cordless connection . Fixed the crash concern when searching on Chrome . Fixed the black screen concern when opening logkit . Improved system stability and repaired basic bugs . Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.07 . Updated GMS bundle to 2020.05 . .

. .

The OTA weighs around 250MB in size and OnePlus states it is presenting to a minimal variety of users today and a more comprehensive rollout will begin in a couple of days if no bugs are discovered. It’s likewise worth discussing that utilizing a VPN to download the update may not work because the update is pressed arbitrarily to the users and isn’t based upon areas.

Source