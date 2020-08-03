OnePlus 6, 6T get July security patch and OnePlus Buds support

OnePlus is presenting a brand-new upgrade for its OnePlus 6 and6T The OxygenOS 10.3.5 brings support for OnePlusBuds The brand-new construct likewise brings the July 2020 Android securitypatch Further, it bumps the GMS bundle level to May2020 The RAM management has actually been enhanced also.

Here’s the total changelog.

System

Optimized RAM management

Newly adjusted OnePlus Buds, much easier to benefit from cordless connection

Fixed the crash concern when searching on Chrome

Fixed the black screen concern when opening logkit

Improved system stability and repaired basic bugs

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.07

Updated GMS bundle to 2020.05

It is being pressed by means of OTA and is around 250 MB in size. It will be presented in batches. If no crucial bugs are reported, the rollout will be broadened.