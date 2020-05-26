OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 10 Update with Android 10: User Reports

OnePlus is now mentioned to be rolling out Android 10 software program to the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T telephones, based on person experiences. This is a welcome transfer by OnePlus to replace its older “Flagship Killers” to the newest model on Android. Both the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T had been launched in 2017 and had been slated to get Android 10 in Q2 of 2020. It has been shut to a few years because the launch of the OnePlus 5 that was unveiled with Android 7.1 Nougat. It will the smartphone’s third main Android replace since launch. The OnePlus 5T was launched later however shared the identical internals because the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T customers have reported receiving the secure model of Android 10 on their gadgets. While the firmware model quantity shouldn’t be recognized for the time being, the secure replace is 1.8GB in measurement for the OnePlus 5T. We predict the same replace measurement for the OnePlus 5 as properly.

Photo Credit: G_Ranjan_lenka_jAWE/ OnePlus Forums

This secure software program replace comes a few month after OnePlus rolled out the primary Open Beta for the 2 smartphones. The new replace brings Android 10 alongside with the brand new UI design. It additionally brings enhanced location permissions for Privacy, Game Space, and Full Screen gestures on the gadget. It additionally mentions that Electronic Image Stabilisation is at the moment beneath optimisation and that it is going to be pushed in later secure variations.

It looks as if OnePlus is rolling out the software program replace in a staged method and can swap to a full rollout if bugs aren’t reported. If you personal the OnePlus 5 or OnePlus 5T you may go into the Settings app and search for a software program replace. It is feasible that OnePlus is releasing the secure Android 10 to beta model customers first and can then transfer to the secure model customers.