OneOdio Wired Over Ear Headphones – High-Fidelity with 50mm Drivers, Professional Studio Monitor Recording & Mixing Stereo Headphones for Electric Drum Keyboard Guitar Amp

Product Description

What makes “Studio Hi-Fi” Headphones a good headphone?

Sound

Studio Hi-Fi is a professional over ear headphones which has superb sound quality. It has big housing and powerful 50mm Neodymium drivers deliver the high fidelity sound. Clean and impactive bass. Bright treble without distorted, never too loud or piercing. They create a very full sound for all types of music – from rock to country to classical.

Maximum comfortable

Studio Hi-Fi is a comfortable headphones that can be worn even for long working sessions. It gets soft paddings on the head strap and the earmuffs, both are covered with smooth leather, making it top-notch both in comfort and noise isolation. The headband Filled with memory-protein cotton can be stretched to the size you want

Absolutly noise isolation & Ergonomics full-cover padding

The earshell are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees and soft elliptical earmuffs fit your ear’s natural geometry to fully wraps your ears and get any pressure off my ears to ensure comfortable and tight&prevent music leaks and isolate noise, avoiding you from distractions.

Adapter Free & Dual audio jack – 3.5mm/6.35mm

They come with two audio cables, different size on either end. The 3.5mm audio jack makes it easy to make calls or daily use by iphone,ipad,laptop. The 6.35mm cord-makes it the only cable you’ ll need for any setup without using adapters.

Take it to your studio, using them to monitor audio for a live stream. Widely compatible for your keyboard/piano/guitar/amplified instruments/ vocal microphone…

Share-port technology

Pair your device via audio 3.5mm audio cable and share your tunes through the audio coiled cable! Then you can share your favorite music and videos with your family or friends.

Run two different units into one headphone and hear both

Dual 6.35mm and 3.5mm detachable AUX input enable easy, universal compatibility with different types of devices, you will hear two different sound simultaneously by accomplishing with the PC and piano, Electronic Keyboards and Smartphones, guitar and iPad.

Note: only one 3.5mm to 6.35mm coild cord.

Specifications:

Speaker: 50mm driver

Impedance: 32 Ohms

Sensitivity: 110dB +- 3dB

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20KHz

Plug Type: 3.5mm/6.35mm stereo

Cable 1: 1.5m audio cable with microphone

Cable 2: 2m-3m audio coiled cable

The audio produced has rich dynamics and a proportional blend, the bass is impressive and the highs are crisp. The stereo sound is mixed without bias or overshadowing thanks to an advanced crossover.

They have a strong design concept and are well-constructed. They are another closed back option with suitable cushioned cups and an ergonomic headband that feature comfortable headrests which help to alleviate cranial pressure.

Widely compatible as they feature a 3.5mm jack output which also comes with a 6.3mm adapter to make it suitable for an extensive range of applications. Good for your keyboard/piano/guitar/amplified instruments.

Fit a guitar amplifier/keyboard/piano/guitar with adapter, help you moniter, mixing whether in a studio, recording site.

Equipped with very capable 50mm diaphragms which are driven by neodymium and have great output.

Deliver full-range audio with epic dynamics and ideal for tracking and mixing.

The audio reproduction is highly-defined with authentic details shining dynamically above the rich mids and high-impact bass.

The cord itself is a heavy duty braided cable which connects very securely as it features anti-loosening ports which lock it in place and then rotate with the cable as it twists and turns during use making them far more durable.

Good mix of travel, home-listening, computer headsets, and monitoring sets.

They are well-manufactured and the components are of high quality.

NOTE: please take off the headphone every 1-2 hrs in summer to get your ears relax and protect them from lasting muggy environment in use.

【50mm neodymium drivers】Get the impactful bass and clarity out of the 50mm neodymium drivers, the high never too loud or piercing. Create a full sound you will hear nuances in music like never before through the OneOdio wired headphones

【Superior noise isolation, Maximum comfortable】The earshell are engineered to tilt at 15 degrees and soft elliptical earmuffs fit your ear’s natural geometry to perfectly wraps your ears to guarantee comfortable and tight&prevent music leaks and isolate noise. The headband Filled with memory-protein cotton can be stretched to the size you want

【Detachable 3.5mm/6.35mm Cable, No more Adapter】Come with a detachable standard-sized 6.35mm plug and a 3.5mm plug are included. DJ style coiled cord (9.8ft Stretched) easily reaches from the TV or stereo to your favorite chair. Another Cable with line-in mic, call and communicate on-line at any time.

Works with iPad/iPod/iPhone/Android/PC/AMP and many other Audio devices. High-quality sound&supreme durability and maximum comfort for home/studio/on-line video/vocal microphone. These are the headphones you’ve been looking for