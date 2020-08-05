OneOdio Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones – Wireless/Wired 30 Hrs Stereo Bluetooth Headsets Foldable Headset with Deep Bass 50mm Neodymium Drivers for PC/Phone – Studio Wireless(Y80B)



Volume control button on the headphones, provide another solution for easily adjust music.Provide a better using experience.

The patented anti-off jack. You need not worry about the audio cable being easily pulled out of the headset. It well helps avoid poor contact or loose jack.

Large 50 millimeter speaker unit drivers combined with neodymium magnets provides stereo sound, powerful bass, clear vocal, and crisp high tones form perfect balanced sound.

Deliver high definition sound in new perfection, reproduces all your music dynamics and bringing perfect sound experience.

3-hours charging time brings you 30-hours playtime experience in Bluetooth mode. A built-in 500mAh battery makes it possible for you to immerse yourself in a noiseless music world up to 30 hours.

Hassle-free wireless connections, get rid of the wire bonds, but without compromising sound quality. Better listening experience.

Connectivity Technology

Wired & Wireless(30hr)

Wired & Wireless(30hr)

Wired

Wired

Wired

Wired & Wireless(25hr)

Play time

30 Hrs & Wired operation

30 Hrs & Wired operation

N/A (wired operation only)

N/A (wired operation only)

N/A (wired operation only)

25 Hrs & Wired operation

Feature

Mastering, Studio, Monitoring, Broadcast, Mixing, Tracking, Personal Listening.

Wired for gaming/chatting/business, wireless for daily Use/personal listening

Mastering, Studio, Monitoring, Broadcast, Mixing, Tracking, Personal Listening.

Mastering, Studio, Monitoring, Broadcast, Mixing, Tracking, Personal Listening.

Gaming, chatting, business, Gaming, Mastering, Studio, Monitoring, Broadcast, Mixing, Tracking, Personal Listening.

Mastering, Studio, Monitoring, Broadcast, Mixing, Tracking, Personal Listening.

Microphone

Built In+line-in

Line-in boom mic

Line-in

Line-in

Line-in boom mic

Built In

Driver/Sensitivity/Impedance

50mm/110±3dB/32ohms

50mm/110±3dB/32ohms

50mm/110±3dB/32ohms

40mm/110±3dB/32ohms

40mm/110±3dB/32ohms

40mm/110±3dB/32ohms

Earmuffs

Premium Soft Ear Cushion

Premium Soft Ear Cushion

Premium Soft Ear Cushion

Premium Soft Ear Cushion

Premium Soft Ear Cushion

Premium Soft Ear Cushion

Shareport Function

X

X

Daisy-Chain

Daisy-Chain

Daisy-Chain

Daisy-Chain

Run & Hear 2 Different Devices Simultaneously

✓

X

✓

✓

X

✓

Detachable Cables Included

1) 3.5mm to 3.5mm 4ft Cable with Mic. 2) USB Charging Cable

1) 3.5mm to 3.5mm Cable w/ Boom Mic, Mute Button & Volume Control. 2) Dual 3.5mm “Y” Extension Cable. 3) Micro USB Charging Cable

1) 6.35mm to 3.5mm Red Coiled 9.8ft Cable. 2) 3.5mm to 3.5mm Black 4ft Cable with Mic.

1) 6.35mm to 3.5mm Red Coiled 9.8ft Cable. 2) 3.5mm to 3.5mm Black 4ft Cable with Mic.

1) 6.35mm to 3.5mm Coiled 9.8ft Cable. 2) 3.5mm to 3.5mm 4ft Cable w/ Boom Mic. 3) Dual 3.5mm “Y” Extension Cable

1) 6.35mm to 3.5mm Coiled 9.8ft Cable. 2) 3.5mm to 3.5mm 4ft Cable

Application

Wireless+wired for phones call, personal listening, chatting

Wired for gaming/chatting/business, wireless for daily Use/personal listening

Wired for studio, mixing, recording, produce, personal listening

Wired for studio, mixing, recording, produce, personal listening

Wired for gaming/chatting/business, wireless for daily Use/personal listening

Wireless+wired for phones call, personal listening, chatting

Why should you choose the OneOdio Studio Wireless headphones?

Lose Yourself in Great Music

Hear the precise guitars, clear vocals, clean bass, and crisp percussion. Discover sound quality that brings out the best in your music-including subtle details you may never have noticed.

Padded for Comfort

Soft, memory protein leather earpads snugly surround the entire ear to isolate music and sound by blocking ambient noise and distractions at home, outdoors and on trains and planes. At the same time, a smooth, easy-adjust headband quickly conforms to your head for optimum fit and comfort, and hours of listening enjoyment.

Dual Mode

With built-in high capacity rechargeable battery, you can play music, watch videos or chat with friends freely for 30 hours without wires tangled. With 3.5mm audio cable, the headphones can be used as a wired earphone.

Specifications：

Model name: Studio Wireless(Y80B)

Bluetooth Protocols: HFP/HSP/A2DP/AVRCP

Diameter driver unit: 50mm

Magnet Type: Neodymium

Impedance：32Ω

Sensitivity：110±3dB

Playtime: ≥30H

Charging Time：≈3H

Stand-by Time：≥500H

Effective transmission range：≥10m

Dual Mode & Never Power Off — The wireless mode: A built-in 500mAh battery provides up to 30 hrs play time in a single charge. Wired mode: you can also use it as a wired headphone with the provided audio cable so the headphones will never power off.

Professional Quality Sound — Enjoy superb balanced sound and supreme comfort. Large 50 millimeter speaker unit drivers combined with neodymium magnets provides stereo sound, powerful bass, clear vocal, and crisp high tones form perfect balanced sound.

Maximum Comfort & Space Saving — Over ear ergonomic designed memory ensure long lasting comfort. The foldable Headband is not only designed for saving your desk space but for carrying in the provided carrying bag.

Works With: iPad, iPod, iPhone, Android and many other audio devices. High-quality sound, supreme durability, and maximum comfort. These are the headphones you’ve been looking for.