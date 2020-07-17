OneOdio Adapter-Free Closed Back Over Ear DJ Stereo Monitor Headphones, Professional Studio Monitor & Mixing, Telescopic Arms with Scale, Newest 50mm Neodymium Drivers – Black



Connectivity Technology

Wired

Wired & Wireless(25hr)

Sound Quality

Dynamic Bass

Premium Balanced, Vivid Mids & Vivacious Highs

Premium Balanced, Vivid Mids & Vivacious Highs

Premium Balanced, Vivid Mids & Vivacious Highs

Feature

DJ Headphone, Mastering, Studio, Monitoring, Broadcast, Mixing, Tracking, Personal Listening.

Gaming, Mastering, Studio, Monitoring, Broadcast, Mixing, Tracking, Personal Listening.

Driver/Sensitivity/Impedance

50mm/110±3dB/32ohms

40mm/110±3dB/32ohms

Run & Hear 2 Different Devices Simultaneously

✓

Shareport Function

Daisy-Chain

Earmuffs

Premium Soft Ear Cushion

Protein Leather Memory Foam

Premium Soft Ear Cushion

Earcup Swivel

90° Both Directions

Microphone

In-line

Built In

Boom Mic

Detachable Cables Included

1) 6.35mm to 3.5mm Red Coiled 9.8ft Cable. 2) 3.5mm to 3.5mm Black 4ft Cable with Mic.

1) 6.35mm to 3.5mm Coiled 9.8ft Cable. 2) 3.5mm to 3.5mm 4ft Cable w/ Boom Mic. 3) Dual 3.5mm “Y” Extension Cable

What makes OneOdio Studio a good headphone?

Sound

Studio is a professional DJ headphone which has dynamic bass sound.

The 50mm neodymium driver reproduces all your music’s dynamics and delivers controlled bass that DJs and audiophiles need.

It is ideal for DJ digital mixer, mixer panel, turntable, monitoring in recording studios, radio, film production, video, electronic news gathering–and virtually any application where high quality sound is required.

Comfort

Studio is a comfortable headphone that can be worn even for long working sessions.

Foldable Design

Studio is a flexible headphone that can be naturally adjusted to fit any sized head.

The ear-cups can be rotate both left and right for single-ear monitor.

Besides, it can be folded flat and put into the designed pouch when on the move.

Dual-Duty Cable

Studio is an adapter-free headphone, it comes with a detachable spring cable that with 3.5mm & 6.35mm plug on each end for different needs.

Durability

Studio is a super durable headphone in stylish look, it is made of black matte plastic and glossy finish trims, some of it having a slightly rubbery feel. It is durable enough to stand up the DJ booth and to be worn often.

Specifications:

Speaker: 50mm

Impedance: 32 Ohms

Sensitivity: 110dB +- 3dB

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20KHz

Rating Power: 30mW

Plug Type: 3.5mm/6.35mm stereo

Cable 1: 2m-3m 9.8ft 3.5mm to 6.35mm coiled cable

Cable 2: 1.2m 3ft 3.5mm to 3.5mm cable with microphone

SUPERIOR SOUND: Enjoy clear sound and supreme comfort with the OneOdio Studio monitor headphones. Large, 50 millimeter speaker unit drivers combined with neodymium magnets; powerful bass, clear vocal, and crisp high tones form perfect hi-fi sound.

BUILT TO STAY COMFORTABLE: The high quality padded ear cushions are specifically designed for monitor headphones maximum comfort and noise isolation. The headband is adjustable and stretchable for you to find the desired angle you like to fit in.

NO MORE ADAPTER: DJ style coiled cord (9.8Ft Stretched) easily reaches from the TV or stereo to your favorite chair. A standard-sized 6.35mm plug and a 3.5mm plug are included. They both are completely detachable, you can plug in the mixer you want to use.

SINGLE-SIDE MONITORING: 90° swiveling earcups for single-ear monitoring anytime; self-adjustable and flexible headband delivers a fatigue-free listening experience that can last for hours, perfect for mastering and mixing.

WORKS WITH: iPad, iPod, iPhone, Android and many other Audio devices. High-quality sound, supreme durability, and maximum comfort. These are the headphones you’ve been looking for.