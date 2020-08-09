OneCoin Founder’s Brother Is Dismissed From Civil Class Action By Cointelegraph

OneCoin Founder’s Brother Is Dismissed From Civil Class Action
Konstantin Ignatov, a significant figure behind OneCoin cryptocurrency exit rip-off, was dismissed from a civil class action brought by OneCoin victims.
According to anAug 7 report by Finance Magnates, OneCoin financiers have actually concurred for a settlement withIgnatov In a court filing onAug 6, complainants Donald Berdeaux and Christine Grablis accepted cease the claims asserted versus Ignatov.
